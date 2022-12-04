Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,231 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $21,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.15.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $385.99 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.91.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.