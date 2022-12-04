Midas Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,977.23 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Midas token can currently be purchased for $33.33 or 0.00196528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a total market capitalization of $86.91 million and $35,977.23 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Midas has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.63 or 0.06321671 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.10 or 0.00502038 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,131.57 or 0.30271737 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 33.4138168 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $57,396.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

