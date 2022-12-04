Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.23

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.23 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 78 ($0.93). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 76.10 ($0.91), with a volume of 3,446,587 shares trading hands.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 3,805.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.33.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Mitie Group

About Mitie Group

In related news, insider Mary Reilly purchased 3,686 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £2,285.32 ($2,733.96).

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

