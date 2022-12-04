Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.23

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.23 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 78 ($0.93). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 76.10 ($0.91), with a volume of 3,446,587 shares trading hands.
Mitie Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 3,805.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.33.
Mitie Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.
Insider Transactions at Mitie Group
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
