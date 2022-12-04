Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,770,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.13% of Mueller Water Products worth $20,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

MWA stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several research firms have commented on MWA. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

