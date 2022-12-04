Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 62.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.7 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $70.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

