National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of National CineMedia worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 151.7% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 219.6% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 245,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 168,413 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 168.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 638,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 263,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at National CineMedia

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National CineMedia Stock Up 8.9 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. Benchmark lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barrington Research cut National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.41.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. Analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

