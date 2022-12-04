Natixis Decreases Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,600 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 630,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 44.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLD opened at $29.99 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -272.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

