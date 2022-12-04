Natixis Has $2.23 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,978 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Loews were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Loews by 2,042.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 5,286.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 264,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Loews by 82.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 562,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after buying an additional 254,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Loews by 495.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth approximately $12,899,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $57.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.85. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

L has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

