Natixis Invests $2.31 Million in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,866 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of UiPath by 48.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,175.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,535,892.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,175.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

PATH stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

