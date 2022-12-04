Natixis Raises Stock Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 1,065.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Tenneco were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 40.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,515,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 273,754 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,084,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,775,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

