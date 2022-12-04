Natixis Takes $2.32 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Unum Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of UNM opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

