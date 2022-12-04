NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.