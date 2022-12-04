NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $82.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.61. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

