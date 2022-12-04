NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,697 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Centene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,119,000 after acquiring an additional 689,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,264,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Centene Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $85.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

