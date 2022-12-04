NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,089,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,731,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VGT opened at $347.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

