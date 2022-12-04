NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 143,016 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 143,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $997,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $459,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $28.37.

