NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 2,111 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.