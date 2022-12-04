NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 4,696 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $69.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.34. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $81.22.

