NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 14,799 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,079.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shopify Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.91. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

