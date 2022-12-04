NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 3,655 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

