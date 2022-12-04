NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 21,466 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.18 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.