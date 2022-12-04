NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 6,061 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 14.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Welltower by 20.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 276,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,733,000 after acquiring an additional 46,732 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $31,726,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 19.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

