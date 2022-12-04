NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 7,346 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,346 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 29.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

