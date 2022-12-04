NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike Price Performance

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $124.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

