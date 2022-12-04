NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 5,991 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

