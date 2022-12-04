NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,851 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,414,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,486,000 after buying an additional 99,624 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $214,490,000 after buying an additional 420,134 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.2 %

BBY opened at $86.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,633 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,616. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

