NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $169.81 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

