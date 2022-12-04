NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $66.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

