NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 9,827 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. Scotiabank lowered Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Shares of TRNO opened at $58.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

