NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

CHTR stock opened at $392.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.57 and its 200 day moving average is $415.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $693.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.