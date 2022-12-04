NewEdge Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 110.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after buying an additional 2,420,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after buying an additional 2,087,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

