NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $489,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $188.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.27 and its 200 day moving average is $179.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

