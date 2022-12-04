NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $163.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

