NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $488,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock opened at $241.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.36.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

