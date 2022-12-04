NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $529,000 in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $10,052,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after buying an additional 230,216 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,368,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,049,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,169,000 after buying an additional 138,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 125,265 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Performance

BMEZ opened at 16.53 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a fifty-two week low of 14.33 and a fifty-two week high of 25.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 15.34 and its 200 day moving average is 16.10.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

