NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $491,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

General Mills Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

