NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 65,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 41,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 402,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,472,000 after purchasing an additional 294,851 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

