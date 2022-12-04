NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,584,000 after acquiring an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,391,000 after buying an additional 560,796 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,070,000 after buying an additional 373,961 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 837,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 500,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,721,000 after purchasing an additional 222,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.09. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $164.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

