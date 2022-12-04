NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,105 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 650.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 108.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 656.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 918.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAP opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.14. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($134.02) to €135.00 ($139.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.73.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

