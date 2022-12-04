NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 1,589 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 23,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,355 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE:NEP opened at $79.98 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.788 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.