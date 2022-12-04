NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 1,948 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,877,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $67.20 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.73.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.