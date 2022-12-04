NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4,500.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $297.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.48 and its 200 day moving average is $272.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

