NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,939,000 after acquiring an additional 53,119 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $272.70 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.68.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,167 shares of company stock valued at $41,666,774 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.