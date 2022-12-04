NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,078 Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Black Knight by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Black Knight

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.