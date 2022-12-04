NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 164,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

