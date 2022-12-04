NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 2,494 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,886,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $292.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

