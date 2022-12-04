NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 152.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,324 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $5,041,000. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 352,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.