NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $455,000 Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after purchasing an additional 164,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 61,202 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04.

