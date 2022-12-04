NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 477.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 52,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 144,926 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Amcor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $2,610,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,131,666 shares of company stock valued at $25,869,841 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

