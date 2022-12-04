NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 239,330 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

